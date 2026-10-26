EU opens consultation on hydrogen strategy tied to 2040 climate goals

Credit: European Commission

The European Commission has opened a four-week consultation to gather views on a forthcoming EU Hydrogen Strategy, with responses due by 23 November 2026.

The consultation consists of a “call for evidence” and a targeted stakeholder consultation, according to the Commission’s Directorate-General for Energy, which issued a release on Monday.

It is open to stakeholders and the wider public, with input sought on the scope and content of the planned strategy.

Hydrogen is a gas that can be used as a fuel or feedstock for industry, and is often discussed as a way to store and transport energy.

Strategy work tied to 2040 renewables framework

The new Hydrogen Strategy is being developed in parallel with the EU’s renewable energy framework for the period to 2040, the Commission said.

It explained the framework is intended to support the EU’s 2040 climate target while also responding to geopolitical pressure to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels.

The strategy is expected to address the development of a European hydrogen “value chain” — the system of producing, transporting and using hydrogen — and to provide stability and predictability for investors.