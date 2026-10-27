EU-registered ships saw 22 fatalities in 2025, deaths rise globally

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Twenty-two people died in maritime accidents worldwide involving EU-registered ships in 2025, seven more than in 2024.

Three people also died in accidents within EU territorial waters involving ships registered outside the EU, Eurostat reported on Tuesday.

Between 2021 and 2025, an average of 27 people a year died worldwide in accidents involving EU-registered ships.

The figures come from Eurostat’s latest maritime safety dataset, which tracks fatalities linked to shipping accidents.

Where the deaths happened and who was affected

Of the 22 deaths in 2025, 10 occurred in the Atlantic Ocean, while two each were recorded in the Mediterranean Sea and the North Sea, and one in the Baltic Sea, Eurostat said.

A further five were registered in the rest of the world and two were listed as occurring in unknown locations.

Cargo ships and fishing vessels accounted for most of the deaths, with eight fatalities each.

Passenger ships, recreational craft and service ships recorded two deaths each..

Crew members made up 19 of the 22 victims in 2025, while no passenger deaths were recorded during the year.

The remaining three deaths were listed under “other persons” — a category covering roles such as service personnel, dock workers, pilots and inspectors.