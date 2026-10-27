NATO cites Ukraine aid as pivotal for peace and European security at E5 meeting

Credit: NATO

NATO’s Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska told a meeting of European defence ministers in Paris that the alliance’s support for Ukraine was continuing.

Shekerinska attended talks of the European Group of Five (E5) Defence Ministers on Monday, with discussions covering support to Ukraine, European security and the situation in the Middle East, NATO informed on Monday.

The meeting included representatives from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, the United Kingdom and the European Union.

She said air defence and other equipment were continuing to reach Ukraine through NATO’s PURL initiative and other channels, and that allies were deepening cooperation with Ukraine’s defence industry.

Shekerinska said support for Ukraine was essential “to ensure a just and lasting peace, but also long-term European security.”

Middle East and shipping routes

On the Middle East, Shekerinska said safeguarding freedom of navigation was vital for energy supplies and global trade. She welcomed allied support for that effort.