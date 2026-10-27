EU releases €4.9b for Ukraine in military aid reimbursements and training boost

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EU governments have approved eight decisions to release €4.9 billion in funding for Ukraine through the European Peace Facility, including reimbursements for weapons already supplied and extra money for a military training mission.

The measures allow €4.7 billion to be used to partially reimburse EU member states for military aid they have already delivered to Ukraine, the Council of the EU announced on Monday.

A further €230 million will finance the EU Military Assistance Mission in Support of Ukraine, known as EUMAM Ukraine — an EU programme that trains Ukrainian armed forces.

The decisions follow a political agreement reached by member states on 25 September 2026 to mobilise €6.6 billion for Ukraine under the European Peace Facility.

Taken together, the latest package brings overall EU support for Ukraine through the facility to €10.8 billion, including €9.9 billion for reimbursing member states’ military aid and €950 million for military training.

What is the European Peace Facility?

The European Peace Facility was set up in March 2021 to fund actions under the EU’s common foreign and security policy, including measures linked to military and defence support for non-EU countries and organisations, the Council said.

The EU has so far provided €6.4 billion from the facility in support of Ukraine.

Separately, the EU has channelled €3.5 billion in extraordinary revenues generated from immobilised Russian assets — described as “windfall profits” — through the facility for ammunition, air defence and drones.

More than €1.5 billion worth of military equipment has been procured directly from the Ukrainian defence industry using those revenues.