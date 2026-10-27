Aviation industry merger approved under EU rules despite market control fears

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission has approved Itochu Corporation and Tokyo Century Corporation’s acquisition of joint control of US-based Aviation Capital Group LLC (ACG) under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal concerns the aviation leasing sector, where companies buy aircraft and rent them to airlines, the Commission said in a release on Tuesday.

It stated that it cleared the transaction after concluding it would not raise competition concerns, citing the parties’ limited combined market position and the limited market positions resulting from the deal.

Where to find the case

It added that the case was assessed using the simplified merger review procedure.

Further details are published in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12484.