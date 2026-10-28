Thursday, 29 October 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Poverty linked to sharp rise in severe health difficulties, EU data reveals

Wednesday, 28 October 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
Poverty linked to sharp rise in severe health difficulties, EU data reveals
Credit: Unsplash

People at risk of poverty in the EU were more likely in 2025 to report moderate or severe health-related difficulties with basic activities than those not at risk.

Moderate or severe difficulties with walking were reported by 24.9% of people at risk of poverty, compared with 16.9% of those not at risk, Eurostat reported on Wednesday.

Difficulties with remembering and concentrating were reported by 20.6% of people at risk of poverty, compared with 14.5% of those not at risk.

Problems with seeing were reported by 23.8% of people at risk of poverty and 18.9% of those not at risk.

Difficulties with self-care — such as washing or dressing — were reported by 10.1% of people at risk of poverty, compared with 5.8% of those not at risk.

People at risk of poverty also reported more difficulties with communicating, at 7.5% compared with 4.0% among those not at risk.

People reporting moderate or severe difficulties with basic activities, 2025 (%, by poverty situation and type of basic activity). Chart. See link to the full dataset below.

Smaller gap for hearing difficulties

Differences between the two groups were smaller for hearing, with 12.9% of people at risk of poverty reporting moderate or severe difficulties, compared with 11.1% of those not at risk.

The data relates to 2025 and is based on Eurostat’s dataset on self-reported health-related limitations in basic activities.

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