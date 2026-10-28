Poverty linked to sharp rise in severe health difficulties, EU data reveals

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People at risk of poverty in the EU were more likely in 2025 to report moderate or severe health-related difficulties with basic activities than those not at risk.

Moderate or severe difficulties with walking were reported by 24.9% of people at risk of poverty, compared with 16.9% of those not at risk, Eurostat reported on Wednesday.

Difficulties with remembering and concentrating were reported by 20.6% of people at risk of poverty, compared with 14.5% of those not at risk.

Problems with seeing were reported by 23.8% of people at risk of poverty and 18.9% of those not at risk.

Difficulties with self-care — such as washing or dressing — were reported by 10.1% of people at risk of poverty, compared with 5.8% of those not at risk.

People at risk of poverty also reported more difficulties with communicating, at 7.5% compared with 4.0% among those not at risk.

Smaller gap for hearing difficulties

Differences between the two groups were smaller for hearing, with 12.9% of people at risk of poverty reporting moderate or severe difficulties, compared with 11.1% of those not at risk.

The data relates to 2025 and is based on Eurostat’s dataset on self-reported health-related limitations in basic activities.