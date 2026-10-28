EU struggles to meet demographic challenges as toolbox measures hit halfway mark

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Half of the 30 actions set out in the European Commission’s EU Demography Toolbox have been completed three years after its adoption, with the rest underway or described as ongoing.

The Demography Toolbox is a package of measures launched in October 2023 to help EU member states respond to long-term population changes, including ageing populations, shrinking workforces and low birth rates, the Commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

Among the steps cited as delivered is the adoption of the EU Talent Pool, which the Commission said is intended to help address labour shortages.

All member states have also put in place measures to improve access to affordable, high-quality long-term care.

Funding and projects across Member States

EU funding has been directed to projects linked to demographic change, with €10.3 million supporting 15 projects across 11 Member States, the Commission said.

A further 17 projects are promoting improved ways to balance work, family life and caring responsibilities.

The Commission noted that its Talent Booster Mechanism is supporting 21 regions in efforts to attract and retain talent.

It also reported that €135 million has been invested through Horizon Europe — the EU’s main research funding programme — into research on demographic change, skills shortages and migration.

Other work is continuing, including an Atlas for Demography that is due to be launched soon, as well as regular dialogue and exchanges with member states on demographic issues.

Dubravka Šuica, the Commissioner for the Mediterranean who is also responsible for demography, said the EU’s response “must help people build a family, find opportunities where they live and remain active as they grow older”.

She added that new initiatives cited by the Commission include a European Care Deal, the Right to Stay and a Demography Forum.