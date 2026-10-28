EU environmental agency throws weight behind Climate Resilience Framework

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The European Environment Agency has backed a new EU Climate Resilience Framework unveiled by the European Commission and published a set of online tools designed to help governments, public bodies and businesses prepare for climate risks.

The agency said in a statement on Tuesday that its data and assessments show climate change impacts do not stop at national borders and are best tackled at European level.

It stated that it would contribute to the framework by providing knowledge, data and practical tools for action at European, national and local level.

“Building resilience requires not just an understanding of climate risks, but also the right tools to act on them,” declared Leena Ylä-Mononen, executive director of the European Environment Agency.

New Navigator tool gathers adaptation resources in one place

A new “Navigator of Climate Resilience Tools” has been launched on Climate-ADAPT — the European climate adaptation platform — as a curated catalogue of interactive tools that cover steps from assessing risks to planning, implementing and monitoring adaptation measures, the EEA said.

Users including planners, local authorities and businesses preparing for heatwaves, floods and droughts can search the Navigator by sector, climate hazard, region and adaptation need.

Each tool has been reviewed by EEA experts with support from Eionet, its network of member and cooperating countries.

The EEA also stated Climate-ADAPT has been improved to provide access to climate risk information, adaptation policies and guidance, methodologies, adaptation options and case studies from across Europe.

In addition, it published a methodology paper for its next European Climate Risk Assessment, known as EUCRA-2, the agency said. The assessment will be developed collaboratively with stakeholders and designed around users’ needs.