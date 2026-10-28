EU backs Israeli elections amid pledge to prioritise peace and democracy

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The European Union has congratulated Israelis on the country’s elections held on 27 October, noting a high voter turnout.

A period of political negotiations will now begin to form Israel’s next government, the EU said, according to a statement published by the European External Action Service (EEAS).

The EU declared that it expected to engage with the next Israeli government on the basis of its longstanding relationship with Israel, as well as a commitment to democratic principles and common values.

It also said it wanted to further advance “people-to-people contacts” — meaning links between citizens and civil society beyond official government relations — in its future engagement.

Engagement with the next government

The EU stated its approach would continue to be based on “frank and open dialogue” as part of its bilateral cooperation with Israel.

The bloc added it would use this dialogue to address issues of concern and work together on regional stability, security, and “a just and lasting peace.”