Croatia's Varaždin secures €25m EU loan for schools, green spaces, and sports hubs

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Varaždin in Northern Croatia has agreed a €25 million loan from the European Investment Bank to help fund city projects including schools, public buildings and sports facilities.

The financing is intended to support a wider investment programme worth about €100 million, alongside European Union funds and the city’s own resources, the European Investment Bank (EIB) announced on Wednesday.

Projects listed include improvements to schools, cultural and sports facilities, energy-efficient upgrades to public buildings and work on public spaces.

Renovating public buildings is expected to reduce energy use and operating costs.

“This agreement will help Varaždin deliver projects that matter to residents today while preparing the city for the future,” EIB Vice-President Marko Primorac said.

Schools, sports sites and a new fire centre

Mayor Neven Bosilj informed that planned projects include a new public pool complex, reconstruction and expansion of the Graberje sports hall, and new sports centres at Jalkovec and “Srednjoškolac”.

The city is also planning a new fire centre, expansions to the III and VII elementary schools, completion of the restoration of the historic Synagogue, and development of the Beli Kipi green area through a project called “LifeBauhausingEurope.”

The European Investment Bank said this is its first direct financing for Varaždin and that the loan forms part of the city’s long-term investment programme through 2030.

The agreement was signed on the margins of a conference in Zagreb organised by the EIB Group and the European Commission Representation in Croatia.