AU–EU partnership targets AI for tackling health, food security, and sustainability

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African and European institutions have set out priorities for closer cooperation on using artificial intelligence in scientific research after a joint African Union – European Union event held online on 26 October.

The AU–EU High-Level Event on AI in Science discussed how the two sides could work together on what it called an “equitable and inclusive partnership for scientific discovery”, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said in a statement on Tuesday.

It added that participants focused on practical requirements including reliable data, research infrastructure, skills and long-term partnerships.

Saidou Madougou, Director for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation at the African Union Commission, said AI could support Africa’s development priorities under Agenda 2063, including public health, sustainable industrialisation, food security and environmental protection.

He also linked the discussions to the African Union’s Science, Technology and Innovation Strategy for Africa (STISA-2024) and its Continental Artificial Intelligence Strategy, and referred to responsible and ethical development.

Maria Cristina Russo, Deputy Director-General for Research and Innovation at the European Commission, stated that AU–EU research and innovation cooperation had supported around €6 billion in activities, including work on malaria vaccines and treatments for HIV and tuberculosis.

She said AI in Science and “science diplomacy” were emerging areas for cooperation and referenced the EU’s AI in Science Strategy and its Resource for AI Science in Europe (RAISE) initiative.

UNESCO’s Assistant Director-General for Sciences, Denise Pires de Carvalho, said AI should advance science for everyone and not only those with the most technological resources.

She highlighted governance, open science, academic freedom and gender equality — including increasing women’s participation and leadership in AI-related research — and said AI systems should reflect diverse languages and cultures with safeguards to protect scientific integrity.

Priorities highlighted by researchers and officials

Four themed discussions identified priorities including access to high-quality datasets that can be used across systems, as well as sustainable computing capacity and trusted data-governance arrangements, the EEAS said.

Participants called for stronger links between existing research infrastructures rather than building duplicate facilities, with attention to data sovereignty and local knowledge.

The event also discussed the role of scientific networks, saying existing AU–EU partnerships in areas such as health, agriculture, climate and sustainable energy could provide a basis for joint AI research.

Participants raised the need for predictable funding, African leadership and shared agenda-setting, as well as recognition of contributions from both continents.

Discussions on innovation focused on moving AI-based research into practical use, including improving access to data, strengthening links between universities and businesses, supporting start-ups and technology transfer, and mobilising public and private finance.

The EEAS added that skills and talent were also a priority, including investment in interdisciplinary education, research training and mentoring, and opportunities for researchers to collaborate across institutions and countries.

Sabine Henzler, Director of Strategy at the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre, declared that cross-cutting requirements included “trustworthy science”, more equitable access to computing and innovation infrastructure, investment in interdisciplinary talent, and safeguards so AI does not narrow scientific enquiry or weaken human oversight.

The recommendations from the event will feed into further work on AI in science as part of AU–EU research and innovation cooperation and are expected to contribute to preparations for the next AU–EU Research and Innovation Ministerial Meeting in 2027.