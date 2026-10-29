NATO calls for urgent air defence aid for Ukraine as Russian attacks mount

Credit: NATO

NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska said Ukraine urgently needs more air defence to protect its skies as Russia continues attacks, speaking at the Kyiv Security Forum in Brussels.

About $10 billion of equipment — including air defence — has already been delivered to Ukraine through NATO’s PURL initiative and US Foreign Military Sales, NATO informed in a statement on Wednesday.

“Every interceptor in our stockpiles matters, but every interceptor in the hands of Ukrainian Armed Forces means that we save lives every single day, and every single night,” Shekerinska stated.

Who else attended the forum

Shekerinska appeared on the panel alongside Vsevolod Chentsov, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Henna Virkkunen, the European Commission’s Executive Vice-President for Technological Sovereignty, Security, and Democracy, and Arseniy Yatsenyuk, Ukraine’s former prime minister.