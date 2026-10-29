NATO and EU step up military mobility efforts amid Ukraine war

Credit: NATO

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met the European Commissioner for Defence and Space, Andrius Kubilius, at NATO Headquarters on Wednesday.

Kubilius also spoke with NATO ambassadors in the North Atlantic Council, setting out priorities including boosting defence production, improving readiness and maintaining support for Ukraine, the alliance informed on Thursday.

Rutte and Kubilius discussed military mobility — the ability to move troops and equipment into and across Europe — which NATO described as critical for deterrence and defence.

Progress has been made between NATO and the EU on the issue, though more work is needed to ensure military readiness, NATO said.

Ukraine support and defence deliveries

Rutte praised an EU decision to enable the Ukraine Support Loan to fund assistance through NATO’s Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), a list of requested military items, NATO said. The programme is delivering military equipment to Ukraine, including air defence.

NATO and the EU are continuing to strengthen cooperation, drawing on what NATO called their “unique and complementary strengths.”