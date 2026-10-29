EU Parliament confronts gender gaps in leadership during Equality Week

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The European Parliament will hold its seventh European Gender Equality Week from 3 to 6 November, with a programme focused on women in leadership.

Committees will run special debates and events covering issues including the gender pension gap, women in public life, disinformation campaigns, rural areas and demographic change, women in the judiciary, gender equality in the aviation sector, and the EU media framework, the Parliament announced in a statement on Thursday.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said: “A woman’s place is wherever she chooses to be whether running a company, writing the laws, leading a lab, or pursuing her passion.”

High-level event on 3 November

A high-level event titled “Women in leadership – shaping the change and inspiring the next generation of leaders” will take place on Tuesday 3 November from 16.00 to 18.30.

It will be hosted by European Parliament Vice-President Antonella Sberna, who is responsible for Gender Equality Week, in cooperation with Lina Gálvez, chair of Parliament’s Women’s Rights and Gender Equality Committee.

Metsola will take part in a “fireside chat” during the event, while speakers will include figures from international organisations, local government, sport and the fashion industry.

Ahead of the week, Sberna stated: “Every generation of women builds on the courage and achievements of those who came before. Our responsibility is to make the path wider for those who will come next.”

Gálvez said: “True equality isn't achieved by one woman reaching the top, but by every woman lifted up alongside her.”

Gender Equality Week has been held annually by the European Parliament since 2020, with events organised across its committees, delegations, political groups and administration.