EU channeled €32.3b to climate finance in 2025, adaptation takes priority

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The EU and its 27 member states provided €32.3 billion in public climate finance in 2025 and mobilised a further €9.3 billion in private funding to support developing countries tackling climate change.

The figures were published on Thursday ahead of the UN climate talks COP31 and CMA8, due to take place in Antalya, Turkey, from 9 to 20 November, by the Council of the EU.

Nearly half — 48% — of the EU and member states’ public climate funding for developing countries went to climate adaptation or “cross-cutting” projects that combine adaptation and emissions-cutting measures, based on data compiled by the European Commission.

Grant-based finance made up 41% of the public contribution from the EU and its member states, the Council said.

How the totals were calculated

The €32.3 billion in public finance included €4.3 billion from the EU budget, including the European Development Fund, and €2.7 billion from the European Investment Bank.

The Council said the €9.3 billion private figure covers funding mobilised through public interventions such as guarantees, syndicated loans, direct investments in companies and credit lines, and excludes any public money used to mobilise that private finance.

The public total is based on bilateral commitments and multilateral disbursements reported for the 2025 calendar year.