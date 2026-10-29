EU agri-food trade surplus hits €34.7b as cocoa imports plummet

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The EU agri-food sector recorded a €34.7 billion trade surplus in the first eight months of 2026, up €4.1 billion on the same period a year earlier.

Exports totalled €157.7 billion between January and August, broadly unchanged year on year, according to the European Commission’s latest EU agri-food trade report announced on Thursday.

Rises in several product categories offset lower exports of olive oil, pig meat and cocoa products.

Exports to India increased by 29%, driven largely by sunflower oil, while exports to Turkey rose by 8%, mainly due to shipments of beef and veal.

Exports to Gulf countries returned to average levels in August after earlier disruption.

Among product categories, the worldwide value of EU exports of spirits and liqueurs rose by €583 million, about 11%.

By contrast, the value of exports of coffee, tea, cocoa and spices fell by €1.4 billion, about 16%, driven mainly by lower prices.

Imports fall as cocoa-related trade declines

Imports totalled €122.9 billion over the same period, down 4% year on year, according to the Commission.

The decrease was largely linked to lower import values from major cocoa-producing countries as cocoa prices continued to fall.

Imports from Cameroon and Nigeria fell by 46% and 47% respectively, while imports from Côte d’Ivoire decreased by 22%.

By product category, the value of imports of coffee, tea, cocoa and spices dropped by €5.5 billion, about 19%.

Imports of fruit and nuts increased by €825 million, about 4%.