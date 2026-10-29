EU clears North American supplement merger, cites limited supply chain overlap

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The European Commission has cleared Altas Corporation and L Catterton Management Limited to acquire joint control of Fullscript Inc under EU merger rules.

Fullscript is a business involved in the online wholesale and retail of vitamins, minerals and supplements in North America, the Commission said in its release on Thursday.

The deal was assessed under the EU Merger Regulation, which requires the Commission to review certain mergers and acquisitions for potential competition issues in the European Economic Area (EEA) — the EU plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

Limited impact in Europe

The Commission declared it found no competition concerns because the transaction would have a limited impact in the EEA and because the companies are not active in the same markets or in vertically related markets, meaning they do not operate at different levels of the same supply chain.

The case was examined under the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure.

Further details are available in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12641.