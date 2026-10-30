EU electricity prices ease in 2026 but remain elevated after energy crisis

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Average household electricity prices across the EU fell by 2.2% in the first half of 2026 to €0.28 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), down from €0.29 in the second half of 2025.

Prices were still “well above” levels seen before the 2022 energy crisis, Eurostat reported on Friday.

Taxes and levies made up a slightly smaller share of the final household bill, falling by 0.5 percentage points from 28.9% in the second half of 2025 to 28.4% in the first half of 2026.

Wide gaps between countries

Household electricity prices varied widely across the bloc, with six countries reporting prices above €0.30 per kWh and five below €0.20, Eurostat said.

Ireland recorded the highest price at €0.39 per kWh, followed by Germany and Belgium at €0.36.

The lowest prices were reported in Hungary at €0.11 per kWh, with Malta and Bulgaria at €0.13 each, Eurostat added.

Compared with the first half of 2025, household electricity prices rose most sharply in Romania, up 51.6%, followed by Ireland (19.8%) and Finland (18.4%), based on national currency comparisons in the dataset.

Over the same period, the biggest falls were recorded in Denmark, down 31.7%, and Luxembourg, down 24.1%.

When adjusted using purchasing power standard (PPS) — a method that compares prices after accounting for differences in the cost of living — electricity prices were highest for households in Romania (46.9 per 100 kWh), Poland (41.1) and Czechia (34.3).

On the same basis, the lowest prices were in Malta (13.8 per 100 kWh), Hungary (14.7) and Luxembourg (15.5).