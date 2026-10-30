Household gas prices hit four-year low across EU

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Average gas prices paid by EU households fell to €0.11 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in the first half of 2026, the lowest level recorded since the first half of 2022.

Prices were down 10.2% compared with the second half of 2025 and 3.5% compared with the first half of 2025, Eurostat reported on Friday.

A kilowatt-hour is a standard unit used on energy bills to measure consumption.

Eurostat said seasonal fluctuations in household gas prices returned to the pattern seen before the 2022 energy crisis.

Prices varied widely between countries

Among countries with available data, Sweden had the highest household gas price at €0.22 per kWh in the first half of 2026, followed by the Netherlands at €0.16 and France and Portugal at €0.13, Eurostat reported.

The lowest prices were recorded in Hungary at €0.03 per kWh, Croatia at €0.05, and Romania and Slovakia at €0.06.

Compared with the same period in 2025 and measured in national currencies, prices fell in 12 countries, rose in seven and were broadly stable in four.

The largest falls were in Bulgaria ( - 14.5%), Greece ( - 11.3%) and Spain ( - 10.0%), while the biggest increases were in Romania (+9.3%), Croatia (+8.9%) and Slovakia (+6.6%).