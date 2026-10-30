Canada’s EU ties grow with digital trade accord and defence collaboration

Credit: Antonio Costa on X

European Council President António Costa said the European Union and Canada will announce an agreement on digital trade at their summit in 2026, adding to their existing trade deal.

Speaking in Montreal, Costa said the digital trade agreement would complement the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), the EU–Canada trade accord signed in 2016, the European Council informed on Thursday.

Trade in goods and services between the EU and Canada totalled more than €130 billion in 2025, Costa said.

He also pointed out that the EU and Canada signed a security and defence partnership in 2025, describing European and Canadian security as closely linked.

Costa said Canada has joined the EU’s SAFE initiative — Security Action for Europe — which supports investment and procurement in the defence sector.

A Canadian company from Quebec has secured a contract to supply radios to the Polish army funded by the SAFE instrument, he said, adding that a second call for tenders is due to be launched shortly.

Ukraine, sanctions and a new “Alliance for the Future”

Costa declared that the EU and Canada would continue to support Ukraine “for as long as necessary” in response to Russia’s invasion, and said the two sides have coordinated sanctions on Russia since the war began.

He also said the EU and Canada launched a “Partners for Multilateralism” initiative in September 2025 with Australia, Brazil, Barbados, India and Kenya on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

At the summit, the EU and Canada will also launch an “Alliance for the Future”, Costa said, describing it as a move towards an even closer partnership.

He noted that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has suggested making Canada an “associate member” of the EU.