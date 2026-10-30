Survey reveals huge support for greater EU disaster response coordination

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Europeans overwhelmingly back stronger EU coordination on disaster preparedness and response, with more than nine in 10 calling for closer cooperation.

Nine in 10 people surveyed said it is important that the EU helps coordinate disaster response both inside the bloc and in other countries, according to a new Special Eurobarometer survey published on Friday by the European Commission.

Some 94% agreed that EU member states should support one another when a disaster overwhelms a country’s ability to cope on its own.

Support for deeper EU involvement was also high, with 91% of respondents saying coordinated EU action should be strengthened further to deal more effectively with future disasters and crises.

The same share — 91% — said European assistance should be provided to countries outside the EU facing major disasters.

How the EU coordinates emergency help

Countries can request support through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism — the EU’s system for coordinating assistance during emergencies — the Commission said.

When it is activated, the Emergency Response Coordination Centre mobilises help and expertise from European countries and operates 24/7.

The coordination centre has been activated more than 900 times by 160 countries.

The Commission also pointed to citizen input on preparedness, saying 150 people took part in a European Citizens’ Panel on population preparedness earlier in 2026 and produced 20 recommendations.

The recommendations are due to be presented at the European Civil Protection Forum on 3–4 November.

Hadja Lahbib, the Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management, said the findings showed citizens wanted “a stronger, more coordinated European approach to disaster preparedness and response.”