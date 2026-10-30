France secures final €6.1 billion in EU recovery funds after reforms

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France has received a final €6.1 billion payment from the European Commission under the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, completing the funding allocated to the country through its national plan.

The money was disbursed after a favourable opinion from the Council’s Economic and Financial Committee and a Commission payment decision, the Commission announced on Friday.

The Recovery and Resilience Facility is the central funding tool of NextGenerationEU — the EU’s post-pandemic programme to support member states’ recovery, economic growth and competitiveness.

The latest payment marks France’s fifth and final instalment under the scheme.

Measures linked to the payment include investments to renovate more than 1,000 public buildings and nearly 400,000 private homes through the MaPrimeRénov programme, and work to renovate more than 140 cathedrals and historical monuments.

It also covers increased public funding for research to strengthen links between science and the economy, and reforms on occupational health and safety at work, including certification of the first inter-enterprise occupational health and safety services.

Request submitted in June

France submitted its fifth and final payment request on 26 June 2026, covering 10 “milestones” and 17 “targets” — the steps countries must meet to unlock EU funds.

The Commission issued a positive preliminary assessment on 29 September 2026.

France’s recovery and resilience plan is financed by €40.3 billion in total, and the country has now received 100% of the funding after meeting all 176 milestones and targets.