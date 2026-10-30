Austria completes €3.96 billion EU recovery fund with final €306m payment

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Austria has received a final €306 million payment from the European Commission under the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, taking the country’s total funding to €3.96 billion.

The Recovery and Resilience Facility is the main funding tool within NextGenerationEU, the EU’s post-pandemic recovery programme, the Commission noted in a statement on Friday.

The latest payment was disbursed after a favourable opinion from the Council’s Economic and Financial Committee and a Commission payment decision.

Austria’s €306 million payment followed the fulfilment of milestones and targets in its national recovery and resilience plan.

The payment relates to measures including 19 large-scale decarbonisation projects in companies involving renewable energy and energy efficiency investments.

It also covers parts of the new Koralm railway line and the roll-out of gigabit-capable broadband networks to more than 80,000 households.

Rail, broadband and research projects

Other items linked to the payment include research infrastructure for precision medicine and quantum computing, as well as innovation in microelectronics and hydrogen, according to the Commission.

The package also includes development of an “electronic parent-child pass.”

Austria submitted its fifth payment request on 29 July 2026, which the Commission assessed positively on 29 September 2026.

The request covered eight milestones and 10 targets.

The €306 million disbursement was Austria’s fifth and final payment, bringing the country to 100% of its total allocation under the Recovery and Resilience Facility.