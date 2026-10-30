EU hands over €92m to Luxembourg as green, digital goals advance

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The European Commission has paid €92.2 million to Luxembourg under the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, part of the post-pandemic NextGenerationEU funding programme.

The payment is Luxembourg’s third under the facility, which releases money after countries meet agreed milestones and targets, the Commission noted in a statement on Friday.

Measures linked to the latest payment include financial incentives supporting the purchase of more than 42,000 zero-emission vehicles.

They also include the digitalisation of parts of public administration by connecting five government entities to a central electronic document and case-management platform.

Other measures covered include reforms to modernise the legal framework for healthcare professions and hospital organisation, and support for nature and biodiversity protection through municipalities achieving environmental certification under Luxembourg’s Naturpakt scheme.

What comes next for the EU recovery fund

Luxembourg submitted the payment request on 24 July 2026 and it covered five milestones and four targets, the Commission said.

A positive preliminary assessment was adopted on 25 September 2026.

Luxembourg’s recovery and resilience plan is financed with €241 million in grants, and with this third payment the country has received 76% of its total allocation.

The Recovery and Resilience Facility is performance-based — meaning payments are made only once milestones and targets in national plans are met — and the Commission said all reforms and investments had to be completed by 31 August 2026, with payment requests submitted by 30 September 2026 and payments carried out by 31 December 2026.