Czechia secures €951m EU funding for housing, energy, and medical upgrades

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The European Commission has approved Czechia’s seventh and final request for a €951 million payment under the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, the main funding tool within the bloc’s NextGenerationEU programme.

The Commission said in a release on Friday that Czechia had met 13 milestones and 25 targets set out in a Council decision linked to the payment.

Measures covered by the request include more than 130 housing renovation and construction projects worth €350 million.

Support has also been provided for the Czech Oncology Institute and for two new university campuses specialising in medicine, biomedicine and pharmaceutical sciences, alongside the delivery of advanced medical equipment to oncology and haemato-oncology centres across the country.

More than 340 public buildings and 678 municipal lighting systems have been upgraded to reduce energy use, generating savings equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of more than 11,000 households.

Grid upgrades, childcare facilities and transport

Czechia’s electricity distribution grid has been upgraded with more than 2 gigawatts of additional capacity to connect renewable energy sources and reduce congestion, and new functions have been introduced at the Electricity Data Centre, the Commission said.

The package also includes the construction and renovation of more than 700 pre-school and social care facilities.

Transport and connectivity measures listed include a trolleybus link to Prague Airport, safety upgrades on 68 km of railway lines using the ETCS regional system — a European train control technology — and improved mobile connectivity in 385 railway carriages.

The Commission has sent its preliminary assessment to the EU’s Economic and Financial Committee, which has four weeks to issue its opinion, it said, adding that payment can follow after that opinion and a Commission payment decision.

Czechia submitted the request on 31 August 2026, and its national plan is financed by €8.4 billion in grants and €260 million in loans.