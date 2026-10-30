EU clears €424M French aid for agriculture amid fallout from Middle East crisis

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The European Commission has approved an extra €212 million in French state aid and extended the eligibility period for support to agricultural and aquaculture companies facing higher fuel prices linked to the Middle East crisis.

The scheme covers businesses that use non-road diesel — fuel used in machinery such as tractors and some equipment in fish farming — known in France as "gazole non routier" (GNR), the Commission informed on Friday.

France’s original programme was approved on 22 June 2026 with a €212 million budget to help with fuel expenses from May to August 2026.

France has now notified an additional €212 million, taking the total budget to €424 million, and expanded the eligible fuel-cost period to include September to December 2026.

The aid is being approved under the EU’s Middle East Crisis Temporary State Aid Framework (METSAF), adopted on 29 April 2026.

How the EU approved the change

The Commission said it assessed the amendment under EU state aid rules, including Article 107(3)(c) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, which allows member states to support certain economic activities under set conditions.

Non-confidential versions of the decision will be published under case number SA.124997 in the Commission’s state aid register once confidentiality issues have been resolved.