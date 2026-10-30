EU okays €29.3 million state aid for German freight hub project

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The European Commission has approved €29.3 million in German state aid for a new rail — road freight terminal at Stolberg’s main railway station near Aachen.

The project, known as the EUREGIO terminal, is a multimodal facility designed to move goods between trains and lorries, the Commission informed on Friday.

The terminal is planned to become operational in 2035 and reach full capacity in 2037.

The funding will be provided as a direct grant to EVS EUREGIO Verkehrsschienennetz GmbH, which will own the terminal.

EU state aid decision

The Commission assessed the measure under EU state aid rules, including Article 93 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union and its Land and Multimodal Transport Guidelines.

The decision will be published in a non-confidential form under case number SA.122481 in the Commission’s state aid register once confidentiality issues have been resolved.