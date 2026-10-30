EU greenlights joint control of UK insurance broker despite market concerns

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The European Commission has approved Cinven Limited and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (La Caisse) taking joint control of British company Optio Group Limited under the EU Merger Regulation.

Cinven is based in the UK, while La Caisse is based in Canada, the Commission said in a release on Friday.

Optio is being acquired under a joint control arrangement, meaning both buyers will share control of the business.

The deal relates mainly to specialised insurance services and insurance brokerage.

Simplified review

The Commission said it found the transaction would not raise competition concerns because the companies would have limited market positions as a result of the deal.

The case was assessed under the EU’s simplified merger review procedure.

Further details are available in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12594.