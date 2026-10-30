Merger of infant product firms gets EU nod after fast-track review

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The European Commission has approved the acquisition of joint control of Béaba Suavinex Group SAS (BSG) by Spain’s Portobello Capital Fondo V and Luxembourg-based Bluegem IV under the EU Merger Regulation, it said.

BSG is a France-based business involved in the distribution of premium baby and infant care products, mainly in Spain and France, according to the Commission.

The Commission said it cleared the deal after concluding it would not raise competition concerns because the companies’ combined market position would be limited.

Case details published online

The case was assessed under the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure, it added, a faster process used for transactions that are unlikely to affect competition.

Further information, including the case reference number M.12600, is available through the Commission’s competition website and its public case register, the organisation said.