Art fair heist suspects join EU Most Wanted after €20 million theft

Credit: EU Most Wanted

Five suspects wanted over a multi-million-euro jewellery robbery at the European Fine Art Fair (TEFAF) in Maastricht have been added to the EU Most Wanted list.

The four men and one woman were listed as of 29 October 2026, after Dutch prosecutors and police identified them as suspects in the heist at the art fair on 28 June 2022, Europol informed on Friday.

The suspects allegedly used violence to access display cases containing valuable jewellery before fleeing with items worth millions of euros, according to the Limburg Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Dutch Police.

Three diamonds from the stolen haul have been recovered so far, including one found in Botswana earlier this year, the same authorities said. Two other diamonds were previously seized — one in Hong Kong and the other in Israel.

Earlier attempted robbery linked to encrypted messages

Investigators also linked at least one of the five suspects to an earlier attempted robbery at the Maastricht fair in March 2020, with the lead emerging from Sky ECC communications data, Europol said.

Sky ECC was an encrypted messaging service used by criminals that was taken offline by police in March 2021, with its data seized.

A reward of €20,000 has been offered for information leading to the suspects’ arrests.

People who recognise anyone featured are advised not to approach them and to contact national fugitive teams via the EU Most Wanted website.