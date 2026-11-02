Bulgaria joins NATO air defence plan targeting drones and cruise missiles

Credit: NATO

Bulgaria has signed a memorandum of understanding that will allow it to join a NATO initiative focused on defending against lower-level air threats such as drones and cruise missiles.

The agreement enables Bulgaria to take part in the Air Defence Capabilities Against Lower-Level Air Threats High Visibility Project (HVP), NATO announced on Friday.

The HVP is designed as a multinational framework for NATO members to acquire, develop and field air-defence capabilities aimed at threats flying at lower altitudes.

When the project was set up

The initiative was established at a meeting of NATO Defence Ministers in February 2025.

Initial participants signed their memorandum of understanding at the NATO Summit Defence Industry Forum in July 2026.