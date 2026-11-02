NATO reiterates 5% GDP defence target amid calls for greater collaboration

Credit: NATO

NATO’s Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska opened the 2026 NATO Partnerships 360 Symposium in Brussels alongside senior NATO and Belgian officials.

Shekerinska was joined at the opening on 26 October by NATO Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy Douglas Jones and Belgian Foreign Ministry Secretary General Theodora Gentzis, the alliance informed in a statement on Friday.

The event ran from 25 to 27 October and was co-hosted by Belgium.

NATO described Partnerships 360 as its flagship forum for discussions on partnerships with countries and organisations that work with the alliance.

A total of 183 participants attended from 31 NATO member countries and 28 partner nations, with sessions focused on links between different security regions and what that means for preparedness, vigilance and resilience.

Defence spending pledge restated

Shekerinska referred to a commitment by NATO allies to reach defence spending of 5 per cent of GDP by 2035, which was agreed at the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague and reaffirmed at the 2026 summit in Ankara, NATO said.

She also cited “concrete capabilities” delivered at this year’s Ankara Summit.

NATO said the symposium was intended to let representatives from allied and partner nations review how NATO partnerships have evolved, share perspectives, and identify areas for increased cooperation.