EU condemns Houthi escalation as Yemen faces worsening siege and insecurity

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The European Union has condemned what it called continued military escalation by the Houthis in Yemen, including attacks on Saudi Arabia and strikes it said targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The EU said it stood in solidarity with Yemen’s internationally recognised government and Saudi Arabia, and cited attacks on Aden’s Al-Maashiq palace, the continued siege of Taiz, military action along Yemen’s west coast and attacks on Saudi Arabia.

All Houthi military action must end immediately, according to the statement issued on Monday on behalf of the bloc by its High Representative Kaja Kallas.

It added that the EU wanted “all actors, including Iran” to stop military support to the Houthis, which it said violated several United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The EU repeated its position that there is no military solution to the conflict and said it supports UN-led peace efforts, including work by the UN Special Envoy, in line with Security Council resolutions such as Resolution 2216.

Humanitarian access and detained UN staff

More than 22 million people in Yemen need assistance, the EU said, adding that a crisis in the access to — and affordability of — essential goods is worsening food insecurity and limiting access to healthcare and safe water.

Taiz is sheltering 800,000 to 950,000 civilians, including displaced people, and is “once again under siege”, according to the statement, which also referred to a major Houthi military build-up around the city.

The use of starvation of civilians as a method of warfare is prohibited under international law, the EU said, calling on the Houthis to open a humanitarian corridor in Taiz and allow safe, rapid and unhindered access for aid.

The bloc also called for the immediate and unconditional release of humanitarian personnel, including 70 UN staff it said remain arbitrarily detained by the Houthis in Sana’a.

It pointed out that Mohammad el Shami, from the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, died while in detention after being held by the Houthis since June 2024.

The EU said it had reinforced emergency humanitarian assistance with a further €25 million, bringing the total to €110 million in 2026, and added that it has provided nearly €2 billion in humanitarian, development, crisis response and peacebuilding support since 2015.

The EU also condemned threats and attacks against civilian and commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, saying they threaten regional security and international trade.

The EU’s defensive naval mission, EUNAVFOR ASPIDES, will continue operating to help protect freedom of navigation and commercial vessels,