EU and Canada pledge stress test to secure medical supply chains

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The EU and Canada have agreed to deepen cooperation on medical countermeasures — such as vaccines, medicines and diagnostic tests — to help ensure supplies are available during future health emergencies.

Hadja Lahbib, the EU Commissioner for Preparedness and Crisis Management, met Mélanie Joly, Canada’s Minister of Industry and minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, on Monday 26 October to reaffirm the Canada–EU partnership on health emergency preparedness and response, the European Commission announced on Friday.

The two sides agreed to work towards a more coordinated approach to medical countermeasure supply chains, including carrying out a joint “stress test” of priority supply chains to identify vulnerabilities.

They also agreed to pursue aligned investments in “dual-use” medical countermeasures linked to Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) risks — products designed to protect populations in both civilian and security-related emergencies.

Research links and Horizon Europe

The Commission said the EU and Canada will support closer links between Canadian and European researchers, innovators and industry to speed up the development and production of new medical countermeasures.

This includes supporting Canada’s participation in the Horizon Europe BE READY pandemic preparedness partnership.

The Commission cited recent cooperation during the Ebola Bundibugyo outbreak as an example of the two sides working together on health threats.