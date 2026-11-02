EU proposes €45 billion Ukraine loan for 2027 amid war demands

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The European Commission has proposed that EU member states approve €45 billion in loans for Ukraine in 2027 under a wider €90 billion support programme covering 2026 and 2027.

The proposal forms part of the Ukraine Support Loan, which the EU adopted in February 2026 to provide budget support and funding linked to Ukraine’s defence industry, the Commission explained in a release on Friday.

The €45 billion package for 2027 would be paid by 31 December 2027, after the Commission said it had made a positive assessment of Ukraine’s Financing Strategy submitted on 26 October 2026.

Of the proposed 2027 funding, up to €13.3 billion would go towards budget support, split equally between the Ukraine Facility and Macro-Financial Assistance — EU funding channels used to help keep the state running — while €31.7 billion would be directed to Ukraine’s defence industrial capacity.

The Commission said the budget support would come with conditions related to the rule of law, anti-corruption measures, economic resilience and sustainability.

What happens next

The proposal will now be sent to the Council of the EU, where member states will decide the final allocation of the 2027 support across the Ukraine Facility, Macro-Financial Assistance and defence industrial capacity.

If the Council adopts the decision, the Commission said it would take steps to allow disbursements to Ukraine in early 2027.

EU support for Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion has totalled €231.6 billion, including €3.8 billion from the proceeds of immobilised Russian assets.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the proposal would provide “predictability” and help maintain essential public services, while calling on allies to “mount pressure on Russia to stop its barbaric war of aggression."