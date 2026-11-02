EU warns of rising threats to journalists, demands end to impunity globally

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Senior EU officials said journalists must be protected and attacks on them properly investigated, ahead of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists

A statement, issued by European Commission Executive Vice-President Henna Virkkunen, High Representative Kaja Kallas and Commissioner Michael McGrath, said journalists around the world continue to be killed, tortured, harassed, detained and forced into exile for their work, the Commission reported on Sunday.

Journalists reporting from armed conflicts face particular risks and are civilians under international humanitarian law, who “must be protected at all times.”

Any attack or intimidation should be investigated “promptly, independently and effectively”, and those responsible held to account, the EU officials said.

They declared threats also extend beyond conflict zones, citing coordinated online harassment, unlawful surveillance, and campaigns to discredit or silence reporters.

It also listed transnational repression, abusive lawsuits, economic coercion and foreign interference as pressures on independent journalism, and said women journalists are disproportionately targeted.

EU support and rules on media freedom

The EU will continue to defend independent journalism worldwide and raise cases of journalists facing harassment or who have been killed in its human rights dialogues with partner countries, the EU officials declared.

They also said the EU is increasing support for independent media internationally, stating that by the end of 2025 the European Commission had launched more than 100 projects in 56 countries alongside global programmes supporting independent media.

The ProtectDefender.eu mechanism, which offers support such as emergency assistance and relocation for journalists at risk, has provided direct help to nearly 13,000 journalists since 2015, including 686 in 2025 alone.

Within the EU, the European Media Freedom Act — which began applying across the bloc in August 2025 — sets safeguards intended to help journalists work safely and protect media freedom. the EU officials also said the bloc plans to update its Recommendation on the Safety of Journalists and step up support for implementing EU rules against so-called SLAPPs, or Strategic Lawsuits against Public Participation — court cases used to try to deter or punish public reporting and debate.

The International Federation of Journalists has reported 15 journalists killed so far in 2026, while the Committee to Protect Journalists has counted 34 killings.

The EU officials called on states to protect journalists, investigate crimes against them and bring those responsible to justice, adding that impunity must end.