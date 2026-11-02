Scaling hydrogen breakthroughs unveiled at EU climate summit in Brussels

Credit: CINEA

European Hydrogen Week 2026 drew 7,500 participants to Brussels Expo between 26 and 30 October, with the EU’s European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA) among organisations taking part.

The event brought together policymakers and companies for panel sessions, networking events and lunch discussions under the theme “Scaling hydrogen, strengthening resilience”, CINEA noted in a release on Friday.

Hydrogen mattered for Europe’s future because it could support a cleaner energy system that was also “more secure and affordable”, European Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jørgensen said in the opening session of the High-Level Policy Conference.

CINEA pointed out that it took part across the three days at the European Commission booth, spoke at the Innovation Forum and highlighted hydrogen projects managed by the agency through EU funding programmes.

Hydrogen projects — from cruise ships to ports

A Horizon Europe-funded project called sHYpS released an official video during the week, showing tests of a prototype liquid hydrogen tank and its “Tank Connection Space.”

“Innovation is not only about ambition; it is also about rigour, learning, resilience and teamwork,” CINEA Project Adviser Gerd Muysewinkel said while congratulating the sHYpS partners on their progress.

At the Innovation Forum, Richard Ferrer, a head of sector at CINEA, presented EU funding opportunities for hydrogen projects “from research to deployment, market uptake and infrastructure.”

The week ended with a business excursion to the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, where participants visited Belgian projects and European hydrogen hubs, including Amplifhy Antwerp.

Amplifhy Antwerp is an EU Project of Common Interest backed by the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) Energy and is expected to deliver 140,000 tonnes of hydrogen a year from ammonia, which would be used directly for fertiliser and nylon or “cracked into hydrogen.”