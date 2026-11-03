Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway and Ukraine have aligned with a new EU decision imposing restrictive measures linked to actions undermining or threatening Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence.

The decision was adopted by the EU Council on 12 October 2026, according to a statement issued on behalf of the EU by the High Representative Kaja Kallas on Tuesday.

The Council Decision, known as CFSP 2026/2279, imposed restrictive measures on 826 entities and 743 people.

Restrictive measures are EU sanctions such as asset freezes and bans on making funds available, though the statement did not set out specific measures included in this decision.

Countries to adjust national policies

The nine countries said they would ensure their national policies conform to the Council Decision.

The European Union said it had taken note of the commitment and welcomed it.