Progress has been made on Roma inclusion across the EU, but discrimination and school segregation remain widespread, the European Commission has said in a new implementation report.

The Commission’s third report on the EU Roma Strategic Framework — covering June 2023 to March 2025 — said advances were recorded in areas including employment, early childhood education and care, and stronger national coordination of Roma equality policies, the EU executive informed in a statement on Tuesday.

Severe material deprivation among Roma people fell to 37% in 2024 from 62% in 2016, while the share of young Roma in employment, education or training rose to 53% from 38%.

Housing deprivation also declined over the same period, to 47% from 61%.

The proportion of Roma in paid employment increased to 54% from 43%, with most employment-related targets expected to be reached by 2030 if the current pace continues.

Participation in early childhood education and care rose to 53% from 42%, although it remained well below the general population.

Discrimination and segregation persist

Progress has been uneven and several indicators have stalled, including segregation in education, overcrowding and the paid gender work gap, the Commission said.

Only around one third of Roma young people complete upper secondary education, and nearly half of Roma children continue to attend segregated schools.

About 31% of Roma people still experience ethnic discrimination, while poverty and social exclusion remain entrenched, with 77% of Roma children at risk of poverty and 40% of Roma households living in severe material deprivation.

Member states should sustain and increase efforts to meet the framework’s 2030 targets, the Commission said.

It declared that it would continue to support national programmes, including through the European Social Fund+ — an EU funding programme — which it said provides about €1.8 billion for targeted interventions for marginalised communities such as Roma in 15 member states between 2021 and 2027. The next implementation report is expected in 2028.