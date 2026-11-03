The European Commission has published new guidance for member states on how to help people prepare for emergencies and said it wants to launch an annual “EU Preparedness Day” from October 2027.

The guidance was presented by Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib at the European Civil Protection Forum, the Commission reported on Tuesday.

The new, non-binding “Population Preparedness Guidelines” focus on four areas, including helping people remain self-sufficient for the first 72 hours of a crisis while public assistance is mobilised, including through essential supplies and “grab bags.”

They also cover introducing preparedness into early childhood and primary education curricula, making planning and information more accessible for people with disabilities, and improving how authorities communicate risks and threats before, during and after emergencies.

“Every European should know what to do, how to protect their family, and how to help others,” Lahbib said.

EU Preparedness Day planned for 23 October

The Commission said it is proposing an annual EU Preparedness Day to be held every 23 October, with the first edition planned for October 2027.

The date was chosen because it marks the anniversary of the establishment of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism on 23 October 2001, which coordinates disaster response within and beyond the EU.

The Commission also pointed to recommendations from a European Citizens’ Panel on Preparedness — a group of 150 citizens from across the EU that met between March and May 2026 — which included organising an annual EU Preparedness Week.

Separately, the Commission said it has adopted a recommendation on “operational continuity and stress-testing” to help ensure national civil protection contact points under the Civil Protection Mechanism remain operational during disruptive events.

The recommendation is non-binding and includes guidance on continuity plans and regular testing arrangements.