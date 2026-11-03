The European Commission has opened an EU-wide public consultation on new rules that could make everyday products easier to repair, with feedback invited until 9 February 2027.

The consultation and a separate call for evidence are intended to help the Commission prepare future “ecodesign” requirements — product design rules in the EU that can set standards for how goods are made and sold — under the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR), the Commission said in a release on Tuesday.

It noted that the planned repairability requirements are intended to make a wide range of products placed on the EU market easier to fix, with the aim of extending product lifetimes and reducing waste.

The Commission said it is seeking views from citizens, businesses, non-governmental organisations, public authorities and researchers on the repairability problems faced by consumers and repairers.

Feedback is being requested on possible measures including access to spare parts and the availability of repair and maintenance.

How the consultation feeds into EU rules

The Commission said the responses will be used in impact assessment work for a possible “delegated act” — a type of EU legal measure that can add detail to existing legislation — setting out new repairability requirements under the ESPR.

It stated that the ESPR is part of the EU’s work on a single market for sustainable products, and that it is implementing its 2025–2030 working plan for the regulation.

Delegated acts are being prepared for priority product groups including iron and steel, textiles, aluminium, furniture and tyres, alongside measures covering repairability and recycled content.