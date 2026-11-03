The European Union’s election observation mission to Zambia has published its final report on the country’s 13 August 2026 general elections, issuing 13 recommendations — including eight listed as priorities — and saying it is ready to support Zambia in putting them into practice.

The mission’s chief observer, Michael McNamara, a Member of the European Parliament, said Zambians were offered “a competitive choice” and that polling staff administered voting efficiently, the European External Action Service (EEAS) reported on Tuesday.

He said late legal changes and unequal campaign conditions created uncertainty and “distorted the playing field”, while a suspension of counting and the subsequent closure of courts limited transparency and access to justice.

The report stated that Zambia’s newly amended electoral legal framework provided a broadly adequate basis for democratic elections, and that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) was well-prepared.

Candidate registration was “inclusive and transparent”, while voter registration included a new online portal.

The mission also said the online environment remained accessible throughout the election period, allowing candidates, civil society organisations and fact checkers to take part in online debate.

Concerns over campaigning, media coverage and participation

The observation mission said the absence of political finance laws limited party accountability, while police bias, “cadreism” and incumbency advantages constrained opposition campaigning.

It also stressed that long-term observation opportunities were reduced by late and cumbersome accreditation of observers.

State broadcaster ZNBC was “overwhelmingly biased towards the incumbent” in a context of growing self-censorship under cyber laws, the EU report said.

It also cited the marginalisation of women, young people and persons with disabilities among candidates.

Among its eight priority recommendations, the mission called for Zambia to revise its electoral legal framework well before elections; ensure transparency throughout the process; protect freedom of assembly and equal campaign opportunities; transform ZNBC into a genuine public service broadcaster; align cyber laws with international commitments on freedom of expression; guarantee unhindered access for observers; guarantee effective access to due process in electoral matters; and maintain transparency during results tabulation.

The EU mission said it was in Zambia from 29 June to 1 September at the invitation of the Zambian government, and deployed 100 observers from 26 EU member states plus Canada and Norway on election day. The final report has been published on the mission’s website.