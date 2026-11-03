The EU’s ambassador-designate to Norway, Peter Van Kemseke, said the European Union and Norway needed closer cooperation on security and defence as Russia’s war against Ukraine continues and hybrid attacks intensify across Europe.

Speaking at Oslo Militære Samfund on Tuesday, Van Kemseke cited alleged attempts to sabotage critical infrastructure, disrupt communications and spread disinformation, and said incidents such as damaged cables, disrupted railways and cyberattacks can become security issues.

His speech was published by the EU Delegation to Norway and the European External Action Service (EEAS).

The diplomat pointed out that EU member states have increased defence investment by almost 80% over the past five years, and the focus now includes whether Europe can produce enough ammunition, replenish stockpiles and move new technologies quickly from research into operational use.

Van Kemseke highlighted EU initiatives including SAFE — Security Action for Europe — which makes up to €150 billion in loans available for urgent defence investment and joint procurement, and AGILE, an EU programme intended to accelerate defence innovation.

The EU will soon publish a new European Security Strategy, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has outlined proposals including a European Security Council that would be complementary to NATO and would include Norway, the diplomat noted.

Ukraine, the High North and societal resilience

Van Kemseke said support for Ukraine remained a central priority, adding that EU leaders agreed at last week’s European Council to continue backing the Ukrainian people “for as long as it takes.”

He also pointed to the High North as a focus area, citing infrastructure including energy pipelines, undersea cables, maritime routes and digital connections, and referred to an Arctic Strategy published by the European Commission the day before his remarks.

A third priority was “resilience” — the ability of societies and essential services to keep functioning during crises — including hospitals, energy systems and democratic institutions facing disinformation and foreign interference.

Van Kemseke cited Norway’s “Total Defence Year”, describing an approach involving public authorities, businesses, journalists, local communities and citizens, and said the EU has established a Centre for Democratic Resilience to identify and counter threats to democratic institutions.

He said ideas from the Oslo event would feed into the third Schuman Security and Defence Forum in Brussels on 17 and 18 November, where the EU, member states and international partners will meet at ministerial level.