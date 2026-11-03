EU Ombudswoman Teresa Anjinho told an awards ceremony in Cascais that democratic innovation should focus on improving people’s everyday lives and be guided by fairness, transparency and the public interest.

Anjinho was speaking at the Innovation in Politics Awards 2026 in Cascais, Portugal, described as the European Capital of Democracy 2026 in her remarks, published by the office of the European Ombudsman on Friday.

She said 80 projects were represented at the event, and described democratic innovation as “finding new and better ways to put democratic values into practice.”

Anjinho linked the event’s focus to the work of the European Ombudsman, an EU body that investigates complaints about maladministration in EU institutions and bodies, saying her office also works to ensure EU institutions serve citizens better.

She noted that her office recently held the fifth edition of its Award for Good Administration, which showcases practices across the EU administration.

Inclusion, transparency and technology

Anjinho highlighted inclusion as one of three areas that stood out to her, referring to projects addressing challenges faced by people with disabilities and saying the European Ombudsman works to uphold the rights of people with disabilities within the EU administration.

She also pointed to projects focused on “the defence and strengthening of democracy”, including an example from Ukraine in which a “transparent digital system” is helping families rebuild homes damaged by the war.

Technology was her third theme, with Anjinho saying several projects showed technology serves democracy best when it is designed with people rather than simply for them, as artificial intelligence increasingly enters public administration, including at EU level.

In closing, Anjinho urged participants to “experiment, adapt and learn from one another across borders”, while keeping focus on “fairness, transparency and the dignity of every person.”