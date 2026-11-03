Researchers in 11 European countries will be able to publish papers on Open Research Europe without paying fees under an expanded eligibility model.

Open Research Europe (ORE) is an open access publishing platform launched by the European Commission in 2021, where published work is free for anyone to read, the Commission noted in a statement on Tuesday.

Under the change, affiliated researchers in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland will be eligible to publish without fees.

The European Commission said the expansion goes beyond the platform’s original focus on research funded through EU research and innovation programmes.

Collective funding and hosting

The updated model is backed by collective funding from 16 research funding and performing organisations across the 11 countries, alongside the European Commission.

Nearly €17 million has been committed to support ORE from 2026 to 2031, including up to €10 million from the European Commission.

The platform will now be hosted and offered by CERN.

ORE publishes research across all academic disciplines and uses “transparent peer review” — where reviews are made openly available.