More than 150 researchers, university leaders, innovators, companies, officials and European diplomats met in Amman on 28 October to discuss Jordan’s participation in Horizon Europe, the European Union’s main research and innovation funding programme.

The event, titled “Jordan–EU: Innovating Together”, was organised by the EU Delegation and Jordan’s Higher Council for Science and Technology, the European External Action Service (EEAS) reported on Monday.

Horizon Europe funds projects that bring together universities, research centres and companies from Jordan and Europe to work on areas including energy, health, climate and digital technology.

Cooperation between the EU and Jordan in science and research is based on an agreement signed in 2009, and was strengthened in 2025 through the EU-Jordan Comprehensive and Strategic Partnership, which commits both sides to increasing Jordan’s participation in EU research and innovation programmes such as Horizon Europe.

Jordanian universities and researchers can use Horizon Europe to build international partnerships, take part in joint projects and access research infrastructure, Jordan’s Minister of Education and Human Resource Development, Dr Azmi Mahafzah, said.

EU Ambassador to Jordan Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas said thousands of young Jordanians have studied in Europe through Erasmus+, an EU programme supporting education and training, and described Horizon Europe as another route for Jordanian students to conduct research with European partners.

Next steps and upcoming conference

A moderated discussion at the event focused on practical questions including how Jordanian institutions can join Horizon Europe projects and build consortia — groups of organisations working together — with European partners, the EEAS reported further.

Participants also discussed the Jordan–EU Investment Conference, scheduled for 19 November 2026 at the Dead Sea, which will focus on sectors including energy, clean technology and the digital economy.

A new EU-funded project is due to be signed at the conference.

Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, President of the Royal Scientific Society and a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Science and Peace, delivered the keynote address and spoke about strengthening Jordan–EU cooperation in research and innovation, the Royal Scientific Society said.