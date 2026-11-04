Non-household electricity prices in the EU fell again in the first half of 2026, with the average dropping to €0.18 per kilowatt-hour.

Prices were down 2.0% compared with the second half of 2025 and 5.4% compared with the first half of 2025, Eurostat reported on Wednesday.

The data covers non-household consumers — such as businesses and public-sector users — with annual electricity consumption between 500 and 2,000 megawatt-hours.

Ireland recorded the highest average non-household electricity price in the first half of 2026 at €0.27 per kWh, followed by Cyprus and Italy at €0.23.

Finland had the lowest price at €0.09 per kWh, while Sweden was at €0.12 and Denmark, Spain and Portugal each recorded €0.13.

Most EU countries reported lower prices

Electricity prices for non-household consumers fell in 19 EU countries compared with the first half of 2025, Eurostat reported.

Luxembourg saw the largest decrease, with prices down 23.8%, followed by Czechia (down 11.9%) and Greece (down 11.8%).

Prices rose in eight countries over the same period, with the largest increases in Sweden (up 18.8%), Finland (up 18.7%) and Bulgaria (up 14.2%).