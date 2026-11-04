Average gas prices paid by non-household consumers across the EU fell by 6.7% year on year in the first half of 2026.

The average price was €0.06 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) — a standard unit of energy — up 1.8% compared with the second half of 2025 but lower than the same period a year earlier, Eurostat reported on Wednesday.

Taxes made up 17.5% of the overall price in the first half of 2026, compared with 15.9% in the second half of 2025 and 16.4% in the first half of 2025.

The figures cover non-household consumers with annual gas use between 10,000 and 100,000 gigajoules (GJ).

Sweden recorded the highest average gas price at €0.11 per kWh, followed by Finland at €0.09 and the Netherlands at €0.08.

The lowest prices were in Bulgaria and Belgium, both at €0.04 per kWh.

Prices fell in most countries

Gas prices for non-household consumers dropped in 24 of the 25 EU countries with available data compared with the first half of 2025, Eurostat said.

The largest annual falls were recorded in Belgium and France (both down 13.1%), Lithuania (down 12.5%), Hungary (down 11.6%) and Bulgaria (down 10.8%).

Sweden was the only country to record a year-on-year increase, with prices up 3.1% in national currency terms.