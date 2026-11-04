MEPs have backed draft EU rules to tighten controls on chemicals used to make illegal drugs, including new obligations for online marketplaces.

The proposals were approved by the European Parliament’s International Trade Committee and its Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs Committee by 85 votes to four, with six abstentions, the Parliament informed on Wednesday.

It said the draft rules target “drug precursors” — chemicals that can be used to manufacture drugs such as heroin, cocaine and amphetamines — and are intended to close loopholes in existing controls.

Under the plans, suppliers of some higher-risk chemicals would need to register above certain quantities, rather than the current focus on operators involved in external trade.

Online marketplaces would have to verify sellers’ authorisations before listings go live, require corrections, suspend non-compliant sellers or remove listings, and report unauthorised sellers, with penalties for failing to comply.

Reporting suspicious activity and protecting research

MEPs also want suspicious transactions, significant disappearances and thefts involving unlisted precursors to be reported, the European Parliament said.

The draft includes common EU rules on infringements and penalties, with safeguards for minor administrative errors and circumstances beyond operators’ control.

MEPs backed a ban proposed by the European Commission on “designer precursors” — artificial chemicals closely related to controlled substances and described as having no known legitimate use beyond research and innovation — while allowing researchers, universities and businesses to use certain substances for legitimate work under notification or licensing.

The proposals include lower licence fees for smaller businesses and possible waivers or substantial reductions for specified public-interest research bodies and laboratories.

MEPs also proposed letting EU countries temporarily restrict emerging substances judged to pose a serious or imminent threat to public health or safety while EU-level action is considered, with the Commission assessing within three months whether EU-wide measures are needed.

The committees also voted to launch talks with EU governments on the final legislation if there are no objections during the 11–12 November plenary session, with negotiations able to start once the Council agrees its position.