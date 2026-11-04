The European Commission has approved Latvia’s fifth and final request for a €504 million payment under the EU’s NextGenerationEU recovery programme.

The money would be paid through the Recovery and Resilience Facility — an EU funding scheme set up after the pandemic to support reforms and investments — once further procedural steps are completed, the Commission announced on Wednesday.

It said it had assessed that Latvia “satisfactorily fulfilled” the requirements linked to this instalment, covering 25 milestones and 31 targets.

Measures tied to the request include the completion of more than 300 new affordable rental apartments.

It also listed upgrades such as electrifying railway lines, building eight disaster management centres, improving flood-protection infrastructure, and providing new equipment and upgraded infrastructure in schools and hospitals.

What happens next

The Commission said it has sent its preliminary assessment to the Economic and Financial Committee, a body that includes EU member state officials, which has four weeks to deliver its opinion.

Payment can follow after the committee’s opinion and the adoption of a payment decision by the Commission.

Latvia submitted the payment request on 30 September 2026.

Latvia’s national plan is financed with €1.97 billion in grants, and this payment would bring total funds paid out under the scheme to €1.97 billion, including €264 million in pre-financing received in September 2021.